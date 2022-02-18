Historic Park Inn Hotel names new GM, prepares for big 2022

2022 is set to be a huge year for the Historic Park Inn Hotel.

The hotel, located in downtown Mason City, began operations under a new management group, Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG), on Jan. 1 2022, and changes are already beginning to take shape

For one, IRHG recently implemented a new general manager of the hotel.

The new general manager, Theresa Mulhern, began her first week on the job on Tuesday. Mulhern was born in Kansas but is now a Mason City resident with over 12 years of hospitality experience with hotel chains such as Hilton and Marriott.

The Historic Park Inn (HPI), which was designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright as a bank, law office and hotel, originally opened in 1909. Wright on the Park spent $20 million to restore the building back to a functioning hotel and events center in 2011.

"I have loved Frank Lloyd Wright’s style of architecture for a very long time, and I think he was one of the most fascinating people of his time," Mulhern said. "To be able to help preserve such an amazing property and help others discover prairie architecture is a dream come true for me."

Wright on the Park, Inc. a non-profit organization formed in 2005, owns The Historic Park Inn, which was operated by management group HPI Partners LLC from 2011 to 2021, before handing the reins over to IRHG.

"The transition has been super smooth on our end," Tara Schlichting, Board President of Wright on the Park, said.

IRHG is now looking to revamp the offerings of the hotel, and has already made some minor changes.

The hotel bar recently reopened on a limited Thursday-Saturday evenings schedule, while the wine room is now available for bookings. Schlichting added that the bar may soon be open more hours as the hotel continues to hire new staff.

Mulhern said that is just the beginning and that IHRG has big plans for the hotel heading into the rest of 2022.

In the spring, IHRG is hoping to reopen the restaurant space that used to operate as the 1910 Grille, as well as to expand the offerings in the bar to include food in addition to drinks and play host to some new events.

"Changes are in full swing right now with this hotel. Most of the incredible staff are here from before, which has made things run very smoothly," Mulhern said. "The ballroom is currently booking events, and as soon as the restaurant opens back up, we will expand to be able to offer on-site event catering, as well as catering for events at other sites."

The former 1910 Grille and came into some controversy last June, when several staff members quit within a short period of time, citing that they were overworked and underpaid. The restaurant closed its doors shortly thereafter.

The 1910 Grille owner, Steve Noto, asserted that he closed the restaurant due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mulhern said that she couldn't divulge the any specific details about the restaurant, but that the group is currently looking for an executive chef.

Schlichting added that IHRG is on track to open the restaurant some time in April, and that people can expect more news in the next few weeks.

"I think the number one question from the public is when will the restaurant open," Schlichting said. "So it's exciting for that to be right around the corner."

For Mulhern, she spoke of her excitement to be involved with the hotel over the coming years.

"This whole transition has been a little surreal for me," Mulhern said. "I want the Historic Park Inn hotel to be the place where significant memories are made for generations to come."

IRHG is a group based out of Charleston, South Carolina, operating over 30 properties across the United States.

