Historic Park Inn Hotel gets new management

The Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City is soon to be under new management.

Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG) will take over operations of the Historic Park Inn starting Jan. 1, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

“We want the community to know that we’re determined to preserve the hotel’s historic integrity and local significance every step of the way through this management transition,” said Steve Palmer, founder and chief vision officer for Indigo Road Hospitality Group, said in the release. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know Mason City and the wonderful folks at Wright on the Park, and we’re eager to share our plans for the hotel’s new restaurant, which we believe will be a welcome destination and become a gathering place for Mason City residents and visitors.”

IRHG will be taking over operations from HPI Partners LLC, which had previously operated the historic hotel. Wright on the Park, Inc. a non-profit organization formed in 2005, owns The Historic Park Inn Hotel.

At the end of December, the contract signed with HPI will come to an end. Tara Schlichting, Board President of Wright on the Park, said that HPI didn’t want to renew that contract, wishing to move in a different direction, meaning a new management group was needed beginning in January.

IRHG will assume control of all hotel operations, as well as the restaurant and bar located onsite.

Schlichting said that IRHG has already offered positions to all current employees of the Historic Park Inn Hotel, so any who wish to remain on staff will have the opportunity to do so.

IRHG intends to re-open the restaurant and lounge spaces, according to Schlichting, but there are no concrete plans on what the former 1910 Grille will become. However, Schlichting expects a new restaurant to open in the space sometime in the spring of 2022, and the lounge to potentially open even sooner.

“The new management group has a strong background in food and beverage,” Schlichting said. “We’re really excited about that.”

The 1910 Grille, came into some controversy last June, when several staff members quit within a short period of time, citing they were overworked and underpaid. The restaurant closed its doors shortly thereafter.

The 1910 Grille owner, Steve Noto, asserted that he closed the restaurant due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former workers, owner respond after news of 1910 Grille closure in Mason City While the 1910 Grille announced Tuesday it would close its doors after nine years due to “continued staffing issues,” former staff members say they quit, feeling overworked and underpaid.

The Historic Park Inn Hotel, which was designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright as a bank, law office and hotel, originally opened in 1909. Wright on the Park spent $20 million to restore the building back to a functioning hotel and events center in 2011.

Details about IRHG’s plans for the hotel are still up in the air, as the contract was only signed last week, but Schlichting said a few minor changes are on the way, with the kitchen floor set to be replaced and a few changes potentially coming to the lounge area.

“We’re looking forward to seeing their (IRHG) ideas and what we can implement together moving forward,” Schlichting said. “The new management group is strong and we’re excited to see what their concepts are going to be.”

IRHG is a group based out of Charleston, South Carolina, operating over 30 properties across the United States.

