Hewitt announces retirement from Clear Lake Bank & Trust Board of Directors

After a 49-year career at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, I am stepping off the board of my family-owned company. I have been the board chairman for 24 years. During this time, I have been given the honor of transitioning my role as CEO to my son, Mark Hewitt, in 1998.

When I reflect back on the growth and success of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, the main factor in our achievements has been our employees. We take pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. We strive to provide them with opportunities to grow, build a life in North Iowa, and love their job. We feel that happy employees provide event better customer service experiences for our customers. And the feedback we’ve received over the years from customers strongly supports that statement.

Owning a local company, I’ve been given the opportunity to work with so many other local businesses. We have supported each other, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success. We have a culture at Clear Lake Bank & Trust of being a local bank, keeping our purchases local as much as we can, and working to make our communities prosperous. We love to support our area schools, our city projects, and want to be involved in their successes.

Over the years, there have been many ups and downs, as comes with any company. But the one thing Clear Lake Bank & Trust has never wavered on is their commitment to their employees, customers, and communities of being a strong leader. Our bank plays a crucial role in promoting the success of our communities – Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

I would like thank our communities, our employees, our customers, our partners, and our friends. Without your support and loyalty over the years, we would not be the financial leader we are today.

Clear Lake Bank & Trust is led by my son, Mark Hewitt, CEO & Chairman of the Board; Paul Stevenson, President; and Matt Ritter; COO. I could not be prouder of where Clear Lake Bank & Trust stands, and will continue to look forward to our future success.