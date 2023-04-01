Hertz Farm Management announced in a press release that Cal Dickson, AFM, CCA, ALC has been recognized as part of the 2022 APEX Producers Club by the REALTORS Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.

Winners were recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report’s Co-founder Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference (NLC23) in Denver, CO.

“It’s an honor to be included in the APEX Producers Club,” said Dickson upon receiving the 2022 award. According to the release, Dickson has been with Hertz Farm Management since 1984 as an Accredited Farm Manager and Real Estate Broker and serves as Chairman of the Grain Marketing Committee and as the Mason City Office Manager.

“We are proud of Cal and all of our Hertz land professionals helping farmland owners,” said Hertz Farm Management CEO Randy Hertz, AFM, ALC. “Their dedication and professionalism make them some of the best people to work with in the land real estate business.”