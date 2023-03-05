Gary Schmit has retired as board chairman and president of Henkel Construction Company after leading the company since 2011. Schmit began his career at Henkel as a project estimator in 1988, and has seen many changes in the construction industry since that time.

“It has been an honor and pleasure leading this one-of-a-kind company for the past 11 years as president," Schmit said in a press release. "Like many other industries, technology has changed the way we do things, and it’s created efficiencies that for the most part have enabled us to deliver projects more effectively, and more efficiently.

After being vice president of operations since 2007, Kent Brcka now takes over as president and board chairman of Henkel.

“Henkel has been around for a very long time, and we’re proud of our history and reputation in our community and our industry. I want to continue to add to that. We’ve had many great employees that have worked their entire careers at Henkel, and we want to continue to build upon our culture and our success, so that our current team members will want to do that as well”, said Kent Brcka.

Brcka had previously served as vice president of North Iowa operations. In addition, Cheryl Hubbard has been promoted to vice president of North Iowa operations, according to the release.

“I look forward to serving our customers in my new role. Our team consists of many skilled workers, who happen to also be great, hard-working people, and I look forward to working with them to carry forward the tradition of excellence Henkel has achieved” said Hubbard.

“As we continue to grow, Kent and Cheryl’s experience will benefit our team, and our clients and partners will benefit as well,” said Schmit.