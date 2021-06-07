Hassebroek promoted at Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has promoted an employee in its trust department.

Stephanie Hassebroek has been promoted to assistant vice president, trust officer, a recent release from Clear Lake Bank & Trust stated.

Hassebroek has been affiliated with Clear lake Bank & Trust since 2011 and began working in the trust department in 2014. In 2017, she was promoted to trust officer and would later attend the Cannon Trust School.

In her trust officer role, Hassebroek is responsible for maintaining client relationships, administering trusts, managing investments and business development.

"Congratulations to Stephanie on this well-deserved promotion," the release said.

