Hancock County farmers named to Iowa young farmer committee

A Hancock County farmer has been named to the leadership of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Young Farmer Advisory Committee for 2021-22. These officers and district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers, ages 18-35, throughout the state through engaging programs and events, including the annual IFBF Young Farmer Conference, which draws hundreds of young farmers and agribusiness leaders together to connect and share ideas.

Elected to officer positions were:

Randy Francois, Buchanan County, chair

Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, vice-chair

Megan Hansen, East Pottawattamie County, secretary

Vanessa Trampel, Hancock County, historian

Dee Pickard, Marshall County, PR chair

Vanessa Trampel is a licensed practical nurse, and her husband, Kody, is a crop specialist. The two raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle and hogs on their farm along with two children. The Trampels are active Hancock County Farm Bureau members, serve with North Iowa Ag in the Classroom and are members of the Garner Chamber of Commerce.

New district representatives joining the committee include the Trampels, Sam and Danielle Bennett of Ida County and Cordt and Krista Holub of Tama County. These new committee members will serve three-year terms as communicators for their districts.

The 2022 Young Farmer Conference will take place Jan. 28 and 29. For more information on the Young Farmer Program, visit https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Farmer-Resources/Farm-Bureau-Leaders/Young-Farmer-Program.

