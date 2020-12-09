Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of Plaza performance pavilion construction

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Federal Plaza Wednesday morning, officially kicking off construction of the Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall.

The venue will offer year-round usability, providing both outdoor and indoor stages. Henkel Construction has been tasked with the work of refacing and repurposing the north wing of Southbridge, with construction expected to take less than a year to complete.

Accord Architecture will design the building and has provided renderings which reveal a modernized Prairie School concept, which aligns closely with the aesthetic of a number homes and buildings sprinkled throughout Mason City.

Principal Pavilion is the second installment of the River City Renaissance enhancement project, a companion to the Multipurpose Arena constructed at the mall's west corridor, which made its debut in late 2019.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett recently stated he reasonably believes construction on a third downtown Renaissance project, the long-promised hotel and adjacent convention center could begin early next year.