Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of Plaza performance pavilion construction
Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of Plaza performance pavilion construction

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Federal Plaza Wednesday morning, officially kicking off construction of the Principal Pavilion at Southbridge Mall.

Pavilion groundbreaking 2

A ceremonial "groundbreaking" was held at Mason City's South Federal Plaza on Wednesday, marking the official construction phase of the Principal Pavilion.

The venue will offer year-round usability, providing both outdoor and indoor stages. Henkel Construction has been tasked with the work of refacing and repurposing the north wing of Southbridge, with construction expected to take less than a year to complete.

Accord Architecture will design the building and has provided renderings which reveal a modernized Prairie School concept, which aligns closely with the aesthetic of a number homes and buildings sprinkled throughout Mason City. 

Principal Pavilion is the second installment of the River City Renaissance enhancement project, a companion to the Multipurpose Arena constructed at the mall's west corridor, which made its debut in late 2019.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett recently stated he reasonably believes construction on a third downtown Renaissance project, the long-promised hotel and adjacent convention center could begin early next year.

Pavilion groundbreaking 1

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel speaks at the Principal Pavilion groundbreaking ceremony at South Federal Plaza on Wednesday.

"Our forefathers would be proud – Meredith Willson... Frank Lloyd Wright would be proud," said Mayor Bill Schickel during the ceremony. "Because they had a dream that this city could be a shining example of the very best that America had to offer."

