Greater Mason City Board of Realtors installs new members
Diana Symonds of McQuaid Agency has been installed as 2021 president of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors and Mason City Multiple Listing Service.

The oath of office ceremony was conducted virtually through Zoom web-conference.

Other GMCBOR Board of Directors members installed were:

• Jenna Sherriff, vice president, affiliated with Jane Fischer & Associates LLC, Mason City.

• Jennifer Ramaeker, secretary/treasurer, affiliated with River City Iowa Realty, Mason City.

• Ryan Ketelsen, 1st year director, affiliated with Century 21 Preferred, Mason City.

• Troy Hanson, past president, affiliated with EXIT Realty, Mason City.

GMCBOR serves more than 100 area Realtors, appraisers, and affiliated businesses in the North Iowa area.

