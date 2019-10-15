Almost a week after the Trump administration unveiled a revised biofuels policy deal to help farmers angry over dozens of waivers granted to oil refineries, Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped by a farm in Klemme on Tuesday morning to discuss the issue along with other challenges faced by farmers in North Iowa and across the state.
According to Reynolds, who was there to chat with Iowa Soybean Association Board Director At-Large Brent Renner, something more concrete is expected to be delivered that would restore renewable fuel production requirements lost to oil refinery exemptions.
The governor also signaled that opportunities for other markets for Iowa farmers to get into were being explored while the agriculture industry as a whole waits for the stalling USMCA trade deal to be passed by Congress.
To that point, Reynolds flatly said that there's "no excuse" for the USMCA deal not being done already.
The Trump administration has postulated that the deal, which effectively replaces NAFTA, would boost the U.S. economy by $68 billion, create at least 175,000 jobs, drive demand and boost farm exports by more than $2 billion if ratified. But Democrats such as former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Patty Judge have said that Iowans and the farm economy have been hurt by Trump’s “go-it-alone” trade policy that has snubbed many of the country’s traditional allies.
Coming down the pike soon for Reynolds is a trade mission to Japan, which could provide for one of those new market opportunities.
Meanwhile for Renner, who volunteered his farm as a gubernatorial meeting place about a week ago, it's time to harvest.
You have free articles remaining.
He noted that he was encouraged by the corn yields he'd seen but that it didn't elide other matters.
"It feels like we've been a month behind all year long. The corn wouldn't be so bad but it's concerning we don't have any soybeans."
While Renner noted that there are certain things out of the control of local, state and federal government (such as weather patterns), there are issues where they can be of assistance.
"The African swine fever coupled with that really magnified that situation because China’s hog herd has been decimated and dead pigs don’t need soybean meal. So with that and the tariffs, they didn’t need to buy our soybeans," Renner said.
He said the small refinery exemption waiver issue has also affected him and folks he knows as well.
"The awarding of small refinery waivers has eroded into our demand for both corn and soybeans when it comes to biofuels," Renner said.
But he's optimistic that the issues will resolve for the best and that meeting with government figures such as Reynolds are important steps toward ensuring that.
"When given the opportunity to talk to elected officials about something, you’ve got to do it and continue to be persistent. That’s the difference it took to get something going."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.