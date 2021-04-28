Globe Gazette wins four awards in national Lee contest

The Globe Gazette has won four Lee Enterprises President's Awards for excellence in service to its community.

The award winners were announced Wednesday by Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray.

“This year’s winners are very best of the many outstanding entries from across Lee,” Mowbray said. "Each one demonstrates our highly valued and important role in the communities where we work and live," he added. "In an unprecedented time, we’ve held steadfast to serving our readers and our communities, while helping our business partners recover and thrive in a new economic environment.”

All of Lee's papers serving 77 markets in 26 states compete for the awards.

The Globe newsroom won two nods of excellence in the news category, the first for its work on the Iowa Mourns project, honoring those in the state who died of COVID-19, and the second for its in-depth examination of police diversity in the Midwest. The newsroom also won in the video category with its video primer -- set to music and lyrics written by Digital Editor Melanie Mergen -- on how to participate in the Iowa Caucuses.