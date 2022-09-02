Game on: Leaf Green Gaming opens in Mason City

Brandon Smith and Ben Tegtmeier always wanted to open their own card and game shop.

The longtime friends finally did. Leaf Green Gaming has been operating since July 15 in Mason City.

"We've invested in collectibles and cards our entire lives. (Opening a shop was) just something we've always wanted to do," said Smith. "A lot of people who frequent the card shops want to do that same thing, but it's a monumental task. We decided to just make it happen."

Leaf Green Gaming sells collectibles related to popular titles such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. It also has a large selection of video games for people to peruse. The store has multiple tables where fans can play the games they love. By rearranging displays and placing additional tables, Leaf Green can host 100-person tournaments.

"I don't care if somebody wants to come in and just grab their Monopoly board," said Smith. "The tables are for playing, and that's what sets us apart."

A goal at Leaf Green Gaming — the name was inspired by a Pokémon game — is to provide a welcoming atmosphere for any age or experience level. Those who want to get into card games can come and learn how to build decks and play.

Smith and Tegtmeier, both fathers themselves, make sure things are age appropriate. A reminder for patrons to keep it PG is posted on a sign near the front door.

"We're very mindful of everything, even like shirts people are wearing," said Tegtmeier. "We have kiddos, and we know what parents are thinking."

"There is a huge market for young people wanting to play the games, and so having the space to facilitate that is important," said Smith.

Some of the cards and games offered — titles like Digimon and Yu-Gi-Oh — are the result of interest from customers. Just talk to the owners if there is a certain game you want, Tegtmeier said.

"It doesn't take much to convince us," Tegtmeier says.

Leaf Green Gaming also buys card collections or video games. Both Tegtmeier and Smith agreed selling is part of the fun.

"You're investing in certain cards and games because they're so popular. There's so much demand there that if you wait until the card goes out of print and sell it three years down the road, you double your money," Smith said.

"I literally was able to make my down payment on my first house by selling a small portion of cards that I had since 1999," said Tegtmeier. "It's a huge part of how we started this business."

Leaf Green has been open more than a month and tournaments are being organized. Details about upcoming tournaments are provided on the store's Facebook page.

"We just sell fun though. That's what we do, and we want a place for people to actually sit down and play," said Tegtmeier.

Leaf Green Gaming is located at 2468 Fourth St. S.W., next door to Sun Tan City. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

