Former workers, owner respond after news of 1910 Grille closure in Mason City

On April 22, a staffer said that workers shared a list of grievances in a “sort-of” meeting with management. They said issues were related to the stocking for liquor, which management addressed, as well as hiring.

It all finally broke last Friday, one of the former staff workers said, when two workers put in their two-week notices. By the end of the next day, management at the restaurant had prohibited the two from entering the restaurant entirely. A third kitchen staff member was going to college, which left the restaurant with no kitchen staff. In a mix of solidarity and frustration, the former workers said that at least one bartender and server also quit over the weekend.

“I’m very, very sad; it was a wonderful place to be,” said one staff member. “It’s a shame it was managed the way it was … We’re just really disappointed they (management) wouldn’t listen to us."

Steve Noto, the owner of the 1910 Grille, pointed to his inability to hire new staff, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the cause for the restaurant’s closure.

“The last year was not fun for any restaurant,” Noto said. “Lately, business has been picking up and I can’t get any staff hired to help out the staff I had.

