Former Clear Lake restaurant sold

The former Rice House Chinese restaurant in Clear Lake has been sold.

The building, located on 1305 N 24th Street in Clear Lake, was bought by Marcos Gomez from Minnesota. Gomez is also the owner of the El Loro restaurant, which is right around the corner from the Rice House.

Since the Rice House's closure, over a year ago, the building has sat vacant.

Gomez told the Globe Gazette that while he doesn't have any solidified plans yet, he intends to use the building as a rental property.

"There's no clear picture yet," Gomez said. "But (Clear Lake) is an exciting place to invest."

Gomez said that the leading candidate to fill the vacant property at the moment is to put a fast food drive-thru.

According to records on Beacon, the building was bought by Gomez on Oct. 28 of this year for $150,000.

Fans of El Loro have nothing to worry about, as Gomez said that the future plans for the Rice House building won't impact the popular Mexican restaurant, and it will continue operations as normal.

There is currently no timeline for when the building may be occupied again, but Gomez said to expect more news some time around April of next year.

