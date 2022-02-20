 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City's Lichtsinn RV announces new hire, promotion

Lichtsinn Kevin Bunger

Bunger

 Abby Koch
Lichtsinn Jay Swearingen Web

Swearingen

Jay Swearingen has joined as an RV service consultant for Lichtsinn RV.

Swearingen attended Waldorf College for business and continued his education at Chief Automotive Engineering trade school in Grand Island, Nebraska for Automotive Structural Analysis. Swearingen has been a part of Winnebago Industries for over the past 23 years, according to a press release from Lichtsinn RV.

In a statement about what he was looking forward to in the new position, he said he was looking forward to "being able to work face to face with the guests again."

Lichtsinn also announced the promotion of Kevin Bunger a lead position in the RV Finishing and Quality Control Department.

According to a press release, Bunger will direct the Finishing and Quality Control team in the unit scheduling, standard and quality improvements and provide daily direction. Bunger was an RV technician/orientation specialist at the dealership prior to the promotion.

He is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and University of Kentucky. He came to Lichtsinn RV from the Forest City School District and prior to that he worked for Winnebago Industries.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

