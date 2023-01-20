First Security Bank announces new senior ag/commercial lender

First Security recently announced that Chris Corcoran has joined the bank as Senior Ag/Commercial Lender in Charles City.

Chris, who is originally from Fairbank, Iowa, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University where he studied Agriculture Business and Agriculture Finance. He soon put that degree to use in community banking, an industry he’s been part of for nearly 25 years, according to a press release.

Throughout his career, Chris has focused on agricultural and commercial lending, managing bank investments, funding, and operations. He has demonstrated his commitment to expertise in the field through completing several training opportunities during his career. He has completed the Iowa Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School and the Iowa School of Banking. He’s also completed several courses offered by Performance Trust University. These were focused on strategic planning and the principles of managing asset and liability decisions across bank balance sheets.

President/CEO Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer said in a statement, “One thing that impresses us about Chris is his banking experience. He has been successful at all levels, including customer-facing roles and in leadership positions determining overall bank strategy. We’re excited to have his depth of experience and perspective as we prepare for the future.”