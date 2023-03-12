First Security staff announced in a press release that Jason Walters has been hired as the bank’s new Chief Lending Officer, a position based out of Charles City.
Walters has also demonstrated a commitment to excellence by taking advantage of training and educational opportunities throughout his career. Two large accomplishments have included graduating from the Cedar Valley Leadership Institute and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Graduate School of Banking.
