First Security Bank & Trust announced in a press release that Theresa Starkey has joined the team as a Retail Advisor in Rockwell. In this role, she will be responsible for a wide range of responsibilities. These include handling a variety of customer transactions, responding to customer inquiries, accepting applications for loans, and opening new accounts.

Starkey lives in Mason City and is a graduate of Kaplan University where she received her Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Management. Prior to joining the bank, Starkey worked in retail for 16 years, banking for five years, and most recently worked with a nonprofit organization as the Program Manager. She is looking forward to being involved in the community and working with new people.