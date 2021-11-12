First Insurance celebrates 100 years in Mason City

It's difficult for a locally owned business to keep its doors open for years on end, which makes First Insurance's 100th anniversary all the more impressive.

First Insurance opened its doors in 1921 as C.I. Snyder and merged with the Pappajohn Agency in 1967 to become Snyder-Pappajohn. In November of 1997, the firm adopted its present name.

Current owners, Casey Callanan and John Moran, said being part of a business with such a history makes them proud.

"I'm very proud of what the people ahead of me built," Callanan said. "To be part of that is pretty special."

“I’m very proud of it," Moran said. “It’s a nice benchmark."

There are a lot of insurance agencies, and not many of them make it 100 years, so what separates First Insurance from the rest? According to Callanan, it's their ability to create relationships with the community, and their client base.

"Partnerships with local client bases has been critical," Callanan said. "We have many long-term partnerships with local businesses."

Moran also noted that he believes First Insurance is the only locally-owned insurance company left in Mason City.

But one of the biggest separations between First Insurance and others, according to Callanan, is his colleagues' commitment to their jobs. "We care very deeply about customers."

Looking toward the future, Callanan said the key way for First Insurance to stay open another 100 years is to keep doing what they're doing.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Callanan remarked.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, large-scale celebrations for the agency's 100th anniversary have been put on hold.

First Insurance is located on 20 East State Street in downtown Mason City.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

