First day of open business in Mason City, not much has changed

Server Shylan Bergstrom sanitizes menus at Sports Page in Mason City on Friday. The bar and grill located at Southbridge Mall opened on Friday after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared this week that some businesses may reopen with social distancing restrictions in place.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

Several Mason City businesses opened their doors to customers on Friday, weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered them shut to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

On Monday, Reynolds announced that social distancing measures would be loosened in 77 Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo County. In large part, many retailers in Mason City still had “temporarily closed” signs hanging on their storefronts on Friday.

Hobby Lobby, which had closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its employees on April 3, opened its doors earlier this week. Employees could be seen wearing masks and plastic barriers were put in place between cashiers and customers. The store will open exclusively to customers who are at risk or over the age of 60 between 9-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hobby Lobby, which had closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its employees on April 3, opened its doors earlier this week.

Having enjoyed success through online sales during the shutdown, Real Deals on Home Decor owner Lisa O’Tool said she was happy to have her store open again for business. 

“I’m definitely excited to be open,” she said. “I was surprised they were going to open the non-essentials, but I’m very happy.”

Over the last few weeks, the boutique clothes and decor store was able to offer online sales and curbside pickup, which they will continue to offer.

“We're very blessed to be able to have that online and people showed up, so we appreciate the community,” O’Tool said. ”I just can't say enough about how much it's helped us.”

Once she announced on Facebook that the store would open, O’Tool received a lot of support from customers.

“One of the gals said that she can't wait and that she was going to be here at 10 o'clock this morning to come in,” she said. “They're excited and they want us to be here for them.”

Fitness centers were also allowed to reopen Friday under Reynolds’ proclamation. 

While larger fitness chains remain closed for the time being, some local gyms were open promptly on Friday morning. 

Mason City High School seniors Cami Despenas, left, and Kaitlyn Lester add weights on a barbell while working out at N.I.P. Fitness Center in Mason City on Friday.

N.I.P. Fitness Center announced Thursday on its Facebook page that all three of its locations would be open at 12:01 a.m. Half a dozen members could be seen working out on Friday, including Mason City High School students. Safety guidelines listed on the post included sanitizing hands upon entry, wiping down of equipment and using common sense about social distancing. 

A closed sign at the entrance at Planet Fitness remains in place. On Thursday, the Mason City YMCA announced that it will be reopening on May 11. 

A "temporarily closed" signs remains on the entrance door at Planet Fitness in Mason City on Friday.

Having just opened at the beginning of the year, The Sports Page was still getting used to big crowds when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.   

With its bar closed and food service limited to takeout orders, co-owner Steven Anderegg said he has been happy with the demand from customers.

“I've been quite surprised in the last four or five weeks at the amount of takeout business we've done,” he said. “It's allowed us as a new business to really dive deep and analyze our food business, overall.” 

Going beyond the safety requirements listed in Reynolds’ declaration for restaurant dining rooms to reopen, Anderegg said they are implementing more precautions to protect employees and customers. 

“We are taking reservations only, something that was recommended but not required,” he said. “We are doing a shutdown every two hours for a full clean of the facilities. And then, our employees are screened before they come in. If they are not feeling well or anything else, then they are not going to be here.”

Bolstered by support from Main Street Mason City, the Chamber of Commerce and their customers, Anderegg said he can’t thank the community enough.

“As a brand new business, it was a blow for us to be shut down there on St. Patty's Day, but we're going to survive because of the support of the Mason City and Clear Lake communities.”

