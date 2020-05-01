First day of open business in Mason City, not much has changed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several Mason City businesses opened their doors to customers on Friday, weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered them shut to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Reynolds announced that social distancing measures would be loosened in 77 Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo County. In large part, many retailers in Mason City still had “temporarily closed” signs hanging on their storefronts on Friday.

Hobby Lobby, which had closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its employees on April 3, opened its doors earlier this week. Employees could be seen wearing masks and plastic barriers were put in place between cashiers and customers. The store will open exclusively to customers who are at risk or over the age of 60 between 9-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Having enjoyed success through online sales during the shutdown, Real Deals on Home Decor owner Lisa O’Tool said she was happy to have her store open again for business.

“I’m definitely excited to be open,” she said. “I was surprised they were going to open the non-essentials, but I’m very happy.”

Over the last few weeks, the boutique clothes and decor store was able to offer online sales and curbside pickup, which they will continue to offer.