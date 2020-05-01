First day of open business in Mason City, not much has changed

Several Mason City businesses opened their doors to customers on Friday, weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered them shut to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, Reynolds announced that social distancing measures would be loosened in 77 Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo County. In large part, many retailers in Mason City still had “temporarily closed” signs hanging on their storefronts on Friday.
Hobby Lobby, which had closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its employees on April 3, opened its doors earlier this week. Employees could be seen wearing masks and plastic barriers were put in place between cashiers and customers. The store will open exclusively to customers who are at risk or over the age of 60 between 9-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Having enjoyed success through online sales during the shutdown, Real Deals on Home Decor owner Lisa O’Tool said she was happy to have her store open again for business.
“I’m definitely excited to be open,” she said. “I was surprised they were going to open the non-essentials, but I’m very happy.”
Over the last few weeks, the boutique clothes and decor store was able to offer online sales and curbside pickup, which they will continue to offer.
“We're very blessed to be able to have that online and people showed up, so we appreciate the community,” O’Tool said. ”I just can't say enough about how much it's helped us.”
Once she announced on Facebook that the store would open, O’Tool received a lot of support from customers.
“One of the gals said that she can't wait and that she was going to be here at 10 o'clock this morning to come in,” she said. “They're excited and they want us to be here for them.”
Fitness centers were also allowed to reopen Friday under Reynolds’ proclamation.
While larger fitness chains remain closed for the time being, some local gyms were open promptly on Friday morning.
N.I.P. Fitness Center announced Thursday on its Facebook page that all three of its locations would be open at 12:01 a.m. Half a dozen members could be seen working out on Friday, including Mason City High School students. Safety guidelines listed on the post included sanitizing hands upon entry, wiping down of equipment and using common sense about social distancing.
A closed sign at the entrance at Planet Fitness remains in place. On Thursday, the Mason City YMCA announced that it will be reopening on May 11.
Having just opened at the beginning of the year, The Sports Page was still getting used to big crowds when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
With its bar closed and food service limited to takeout orders, co-owner Steven Anderegg said he has been happy with the demand from customers.
“I've been quite surprised in the last four or five weeks at the amount of takeout business we've done,” he said. “It's allowed us as a new business to really dive deep and analyze our food business, overall.”
Going beyond the safety requirements listed in Reynolds’ declaration for restaurant dining rooms to reopen, Anderegg said they are implementing more precautions to protect employees and customers.
“We are taking reservations only, something that was recommended but not required,” he said. “We are doing a shutdown every two hours for a full clean of the facilities. And then, our employees are screened before they come in. If they are not feeling well or anything else, then they are not going to be here.”
Bolstered by support from Main Street Mason City, the Chamber of Commerce and their customers, Anderegg said he can’t thank the community enough.
“As a brand new business, it was a blow for us to be shut down there on St. Patty's Day, but we're going to survive because of the support of the Mason City and Clear Lake communities.”
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
