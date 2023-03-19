First Citizens Charitable Foundation, Inc. announced in a press release that 45 area organizations were the recipients of $149,950 in donations in December 2022 and January 2023.

Recipients include the following: Project Flo Association $2,000; Charles City Community Schools $1,000; Immaculate Conception School $2,000; Floyd County Historical Society $2,000; National 19th Amendment Society $5,000; Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, Inc. $5,000; YSS Francis Lauer $4,000; Mason City Fire Department $5,500; St. Ansgar Historic School Project (South Square) $1,000; Greater Iowa Youth For Christ $10,000; IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center $1,000; Grace Church $1,000; North Iowa Christian School $10,000; Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelter $15,000; Community Kitchen of North Iowa $5,000; Meals on Wheels of Mason City, Inc. $4,000; Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services $2,000; Cedar Summerstock Theater $1,000; Food Bank of Iowa $4,000; Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics – Belmond $10,000; Iowa Legal Aid $5,000; City of Stacyville: Splash Pad Project $3,000; Stebens Children’s Theatre $2,500; Mason City Senior Activity Center $1,000; Kanabec County Operation Community Connect $5,000; Mora Public Schools $5,000; Kanabec County Community Health $5,000; Family Pathways $7,500; Ogilvie Public Schools $7,500.