First Citizens Bank announced in a press release recent promotions in the Retail Department:

Jon Prebeck has been promoted to SVP Retail. He attended the University of Iowa. Jon has been with First Citizens Bank for 6 years.

Wendy Rish has been promoted to VP Retail Manager. She is a graduate of NIACC and received her BA in Business Management from Buena Vista University. Wendy has been with First Citizens Bank since 2006.

Angie Hommez has been promoted to VP Retail Administrator. She attended NIACC and the University of Iowa. Angie has been with First Citizens Bank for almost 28 years. She has completed the Consumer Lending School and attended the Bank Trainers Conference in 2022.

Tiffany Nonnweiler has been promoted to VP Treasury Management. She has her BA in Communications from the University of Northern Iowa. She has been with First Citizens Bank for 13 years.

Julie Bauer has been promoted to AVP Marketing Officer. She received her BA in Public Relations from Drake University. She has been with First Citizens Bank for 19 years.

Tamera Gordon has been promoted to Contact Center Representative II. She is a graduate of Clear Lake High School. Tamera has been with First Citizens Bank for 7 years.