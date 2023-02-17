First Citizens Bank recently announced in a press release promotions in Wealth Management: Mike Castle to VP, Senior Wealth Advisor; Brad Dummett to VP, Senior Investment Officer; and Steve Rowlet to Trust Operations Specialist II.

Mike Castle has a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Mike has nearly two decades experience in financial planning and four years with First Citizens Wealth Management.

Brad Dummett received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from the University of Northern Iowa. Brad has been with First Citizens for nine years. Brad attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2022.

Steve Rowlet has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iowa State University. He has been with First Citizens for nearly five years.