The CTFA certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of Wealth Management and Trust. To qualify for the CTFA designation, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam, and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CTFA exam covers many areas including fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax planning, investment management and ethics.

“Attaining this designation is reflective of Chelsea’s commitment to her clients and delivering excellent Corporate Trustee services,” said Chief Wealth Management Officer Nicole Rognes Olson in a statement. “Chelsea dedicated many hours to complete the coursework and study for the exam and her growth over the past few years has been exciting to watch. Our team is fortunate to have her serving as a Trustee, Executor or Conservator for our clients. Frederick serves on the Trust Administration Committee, helping monitor the status of all fiduciary activity for First Citizens Wealth Management.