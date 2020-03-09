'Finally home:' Clear Lake business relocates to Main Avenue

A locally-owned organic, specialty and local food grocery store has found a new home in Clear Lake.
Simply Nourished, owned by Ashley Coleman, opened at 419 Main Ave. on Wednesday.
“This is where the store was supposed to go from the start,” she said. “It just didn’t work out … Now, it just finally found its home.”
Simply Nourished, formerly the retail division of Coleman and her husband Shea’s health and wellness business BE WELLness, is in its sixth year of operation and moved from 18 N. Third St. to Main Avenue.
Better Body Movement, the services division of BE WELLness, occupied the Main Avenue space until February, when it moved into Lake Fit, an integrative fitness facility at 800 N. Eighth St.
The Colemans, who had been leasing the space on North Third Street and Main Avenue, decided to keep the latter for Simply Nourished because of its one-story layout and its proximity to other downtown retailers.
At its previous location, Simply Nourished was neighbored by a a law office, a hair salon and the former Fieldhouse Restaurant that One Vision closed in 2018, which Coleman said didn’t result in much foot traffic.
“We’re not necessarily doing anything different, but I anticipate that our reach will be greater simply because of the walking traffic on Main, so we’re looking forward to that,” she said.
Simply Nourished is an organic, specialty and local food grocery store that offers “pretty much everything a typical grocery store does but on a really small scale,” including dairy, meat, produce and more.
All of its products are extensively researched and don’t contain artificial ingredients, dyes, genetically-modified ingredients and gluten, Coleman said.
Her priority is selling products with the best ingredients that are locally produced and affordable.
“We have pretty much every section you’d find in a typical grocery store but it’s just on a very, very small scale because we’re sourcing the best available,” she said.
Coleman said the demand for such food in North Iowa has grown significantly since she started Simply Nourished.
When the couple opened the store six years ago, it was extremely difficult to find products for their son with food allergies in North Iowa, and they often traveled to Minneapolis or Des Moines or had food shipped from states away.
She decided to open Simply Nourished to fill that gap and to provide an outlet for local producers to sell their products in rural Iowa.
Coleman estimates the store has grown in inventory and staff four times what it was since it opened.
The store sees between 60 and 70 first-time customers each month, she said.
“I anticipate that will continue to grow in the next five years as the objective to eat better and to know what’s in your food and especially to know where your food is coming from grows,” Coleman said.
The new space allows for the continued sale of grab-and-go and dine-in meals, as well as seating for about 32 people.
She said Simply Nourished, which employs seven people, provides each first-time customer a one-on-one tour, including information about the products.
Simply Nourished is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during its off-season.The store will change to its summer hours Monday, which means it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, as well.
For more information about Simply Nourished, visit www.bewellnessclearlake.com or follow it on Facebook or Twitter.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.