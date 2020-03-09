'Finally home:' Clear Lake business relocates to Main Avenue

“We’re not necessarily doing anything different, but I anticipate that our reach will be greater simply because of the walking traffic on Main, so we’re looking forward to that,” she said.

Simply Nourished is an organic, specialty and local food grocery store that offers “pretty much everything a typical grocery store does but on a really small scale,” including dairy, meat, produce and more.

All of its products are extensively researched and don’t contain artificial ingredients, dyes, genetically-modified ingredients and gluten, Coleman said.

Her priority is selling products with the best ingredients that are locally produced and affordable.

“We have pretty much every section you’d find in a typical grocery store but it’s just on a very, very small scale because we’re sourcing the best available,” she said.

Coleman said the demand for such food in North Iowa has grown significantly since she started Simply Nourished.

When the couple opened the store six years ago, it was extremely difficult to find products for their son with food allergies in North Iowa, and they often traveled to Minneapolis or Des Moines or had food shipped from states away.