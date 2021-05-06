Federal grant group is betting big on a new 'digital ecosystem' in North Iowa

That sigh of relief mingled with anticipation you feel blowing from the direction of North Iowa Area Community College is Tim Putnam.
Last week, Putnam, the director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, and five other area tech/economic development leaders pushed the send button on a $750,000 federal grant application that, if awarded, would change the innovation/tech/workforce landscape in North Iowa for good.
The application is for the Build to Scale Venture Challenge Grant, sponsored by the US Economic Development Administration. The grant, which must be matched by local funding, supports the creation of a regional pipeline to grow tech entrepreneurship in North Iowa.
With the $1.5 million, Putnam's group plans to build the North Iowa Innovation Center, a resource center that will remove any barriers to growth for tech startups -- like access to a skilled workforce, excellent broadband internet availability, mentors, and angel investors.
Putnam first came across the idea while he was at a Kauffman Foundation conference last fall. Kauffman has pioneered entrepreneurial research, and one of the topics at the conference was on rural communities growing entrepreneurial opportunities. He sat in on a presentation by Red Wing, Minnesota, which is in the midst of building entrepreneurship opportunities in its community.
"I kept saying to myself, 'We do that, we have that,' and all these things are suddenly adding up for me," Putnam said. "This is what we need to bring our region together."
This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky idea. It's really more like do-or-die. The employment gap between urban and rural areas nationwide -- around 10 million jobs -- is as large as it has ever been, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Innovation is where most of the job growth lies, and it's not happening in rural areas. For example, 97 percent of all computer- or math-related jobs have been created in metro areas, and the economy that surrounds innovation has outstripped the rest of the economy in growth by 4.3% in the last 20 years.
"One of the first comments we get after we make the presentation is 'we can't do that here'," said Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. Schreck also helped put together the grant application. "And my response is we have to do it here. We know what will happen if we don't."
Putnam and his team partnered with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) out of Vermont, which has a demonstrated track record of success in helping organizations win federal grants to build support systems for scalable tech/innovation startups.
After months of work, a vision, mission and goals emerged in the drafts of the grant application. So did more than $800,000 in support from local governments and business, NIACC, and one private donor brought to the table by CORI that put the local matching funds effort over the top of its goal.
Many of the pieces required to build a rural economic "ecosystem" that supports innovation are already here, Putnam notes. NIACC has the Pappajohn Center with programs designed to support and mentor startups. It is in the midst of building regional education centers to bridge gaps between high school and post-secondary education and training in high-demand sectors, like innovation and health care. The school has also increased its focus on offering educational tracks that graduate a workforce with the skills necessary to work in North Iowa's growing tech sector, like its robotics program.
Local high schools are beginning to reframe their curricula as well. Newman Catholic recently created a Technology Pathways program that allows students to study innovation in the areas they want at their own pace. Five years ago, the Osage Community School District began moving more of its classes to focusing on innovation and tech and is working with the Cedar Rapids-based NewBoCo to do it.
And there are already a growing number of tech-based businesses in North Iowa, like Kingland, Metalcraft and DealerBuilt, many of which are looking for skilled workers and innovative minds. They are the kind of businesses that will go where there's a workforce that suits their needs, Putnam said.
It's just a matter of bringing them all together and building on that foundation of success. With the $1.5 million, assuming it gets its federal grant, the group will purchase a building that can serve as a startup incubator, meeting/pitch space, and educational center. It could even feature retail and culture as well as possible living spaces, depending on the size of the building. Three people will be hired to run it and grow continued collaborative relationships -- and capital -- through outreach.
The goals set for them are significant and have a deadline of 2024:
- The creation of 20 scalable tech startups and 50 new jobs with $10 million invested in them.
- 20 teams mentored for at least 250 hours through the Pappajohn Center's MIT Venture Mentors program
- Increase the percentage of women in the local tech sector by 20 percent
- Host 500 inspirational events, programs, workshops and seminars.
"We're devoting resources and talent and time," Schreck said. "That's how you start. You invest in it. Then, you just start talking about it. Pretty soon others are talking about it.
"It's the long game. There's no instant reward with this. Whether we get the grant or not, we've got to do something," he said.