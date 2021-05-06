Federal grant group is betting big on a new 'digital ecosystem' in North Iowa

"I kept saying to myself, 'We do that, we have that,' and all these things are suddenly adding up for me," Putnam said. "This is what we need to bring our region together."

This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky idea. It's really more like do-or-die. The employment gap between urban and rural areas nationwide -- around 10 million jobs -- is as large as it has ever been, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Innovation is where most of the job growth lies, and it's not happening in rural areas. For example, 97 percent of all computer- or math-related jobs have been created in metro areas, and the economy that surrounds innovation has outstripped the rest of the economy in growth by 4.3% in the last 20 years.

"One of the first comments we get after we make the presentation is 'we can't do that here'," said Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. Schreck also helped put together the grant application. "And my response is we have to do it here. We know what will happen if we don't."

Putnam and his team partnered with the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) out of Vermont, which has a demonstrated track record of success in helping organizations win federal grants to build support systems for scalable tech/innovation startups.