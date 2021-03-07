Faced with revenue loss due to COVID-19, local restaurant owners innovate

“It’s a whole new world, very stressful,” Fat Hill co-owner Molly Angstman said. “In the middle of March, we definitely had a lot of scary discussions over a stack of spreadsheets. What would the books look like if we operated at 50 percent or 40 percent? It was all very doom and gloom. The way our business is set up, 50 percent just didn’t work for us financially, long-term.”

After those discussions, Angstman said, she and fellow owner Jake Rajewsky made the decision to switch to a to-go business model, which was designed to cut costs while still making sure the product was going out the door.

Angstman has been pleased that since the new model was implemented, many of Fat Hill's most loyal customers still come in on a near-weekly basis, and spend close to the same amount of money they would in normal times. The only difference is that they are consuming the beer at home, rather than in the tap-room.

“It’s not our favorite way to do business,” Angstman said. “But it has worked for us, and it saved us.”

Because of the pandemic, Fat Hill's owners have also found the time to get started on a few long-awaited projects that they otherwise wouldn’t have had time for, like getting new bar tops and a doing historic restoration of the brewery floor.