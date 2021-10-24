Eminent domain a looming question with proposed carbon capture pipelines

Summit Carbon Solutions has begun work on obtaining easements in North Iowa for its proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, but what options do landowners who don't want to participate have if the project proceeds?

This is one concern raised by Paul Gogerty, a landowner from Osage who has land in Hardin County that would be impacted by the pipeline. Gogerty expressed concerns regarding Summit Carbon's potential use of eminent domain, which would allow the company to build the pipeline on land, potentially without consent from the landowner.

Eminent domain is when a government body can acquire private property for public use, with compensation for affected landowners.

The Midwest Carbon Express is a proposed carbon emissions pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions that, if built, would be the longest such pipeline in the world, according to Summit Carbon, spanning five states and totaling over 2,000 miles.

The proposed route of the project will span 705.3 miles in Iowa, 27.38 of which is in Cerro Gordo County, according to Summit Carbon Solutions. The project will also run through parts of Hancock, Floyd, Franklin and Wright counties.

Summit Carbon could be granted the right of eminent domain as a private business and not a government entity. That would come from the Iowa Utilities Board, which is given that authority under Iowa Code.

The IUB’s statutes allow the board to grant the power of eminent domain to any “person” who successfully applies for a generating plant certificate, electric line franchise, or pipeline permit, according to the IUB's website. The person does not have to be a public utility as defined by law, but the project must serve a public purpose.

Gogerty, who admits he's generally in favor of the project, has become worried that landowners won't have any say in discussions over the pipeline.

"To me it is a bit of an overreach to grant that type of power to one group of private individuals at the expense of the landowner," Gogerty said. "What it does is it takes the landowner's ability to walk away from the deal; if you want to walk away, you can't."

Summit Carbon maintains that it wants to work amicably with landowners and obtain as many easements as possible.

"Our hope is that we can secure as many if not all of this through voluntary easements," said Jesse Harris, a spokesperson for Summit Carbon Solutions.

Harris also said it's still very early on in the process for the Midwest Carbon Express, and that's too early to discuss eminent domain.

While Summit Carbon could obtain the majority of the land needed through easements, Jennifer Easler from the Office of Consumer Advocate for utilities notes that it's unlikely Summit Carbon will be able to get all the needed land through easements alone.

"The company is working to get easements voluntarily; they would seek eminent domain to the extent they need to if they can't reach agreements with landowners where they need an easement," Easler said. "The pipeline is just so big; it would be hard to get all of those easements voluntarily."

Another concern raised by Gogerty is the potential unfair playing field having eminent domain gives Summit Carbon during the easement negotiation process.

Gogerty notes that if Summit Carbon is granted the right to use eminent domain, they will have an unfair advantage during easement price negotiations as they will be able to acquire the land regardless of what the landowner wants.

"In my mind, it drastically distorts the free market for the price of those easements for those who choose to go into it," Gogerty said. "With the use of eminent domain the seller is at a huge disadvantage to the buyer ... It's an uneven playing field."

This concern was validated somewhat by Easler, who admits that Summit Carbon has an advantage in negotiations with landowners.

"Probably the pipeline would have the better bargaining position, I wouldn't disagree with that," Easler said. "But in these meetings they have communicated that they're willing to negotiate to some extent."

Summit Carbon maintains that all negotiations with landowners will be "fair," and that the potential for eminent domain won't impact the prices of easements for landowners.

"Our hope is that as we talk to landowners we can outline what the compensation package is and engage in negotiations," Harris said. "So if they feel like if we're not meeting the mark they can come back with a counter offer and we can see if we can find a place that's acceptable for both sides."

Currently, Summit Carbon does not have the proper permitting to enforce eminent domain, as the organization must wait until 30 days after its final public information meeting, scheduled for Friday, before being able to petition for a pipeline permit, according to Melissa Myers of the Iowa Utilities Board.

During the pipeline permitting process is when Summit Carbon can request for the right to use eminent domain.

During the Cerro Gordo County public information meeting, Jake Ketzner, the vice president of government and public affairs for Summit Carbon, noted that he believed if the permit was granted, eminent domain would be granted along with that.

According to the IUB's website, obtaining eminent domain is not a given. The IUB has granted it seven times and denied it once in the last 20 years' of projects.

"Our hope is to seek voluntary easements with as many landowners as possible," Ketzenr said. "If the IUB grants our permit, my understanding is that eminent domain is something that comes with that, but like I said our goal is to seek as many voluntary easements as possible."

Meeting attendees got the chance to ask questions to both Summit Carbon and the Iowa Utilities Board, and many expressed their concerns over the project.

Harris said that he anticipates Summit Carbon will file for its pipeline permit through the Iowa Utilities Board "in the near future." Summit Carbon has already begun discussions with landowners over easements and surveying in Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin and Floyd counties, among others.

Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with over 30 ethanol facilities in the five states, including Golden Grain Energy in Mason City.

The project aims to take carbon dioxide that would otherwise be put into the atmosphere and divert it through the pipelines to be stored underground in North Dakota.

Summit Carbon Solutions has invested $4.5 billion in the project and estimates that it will be able to transport 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The project is aiming to begin construction in 2023 with hopes to be operational by 2024.

Summit Carbon isn't the only company with the aim of building a carbon capture pipeline in the North Iowa region. Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC recently announced that its carbon capture pipeline, the Heartland Greenway, has been approved to proceed toward development and construction by its board of directors. The Heartland Greenway is a proposed carbon capture pipeline that would span five states and run approximately 1,300 miles. Preliminary maps show, it too, would traverse North Iowa.

Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC has now begun the process of obtaining the required permits to build the Heartland Greenway.

The company hasn’t submitted a proposed route with the Iowa Utilities Board yet, but representatives provided an “informal overview” Aug. 24, according to a story in the Storm Lake Times.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

