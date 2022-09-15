Dream come true: Pipe Dream Pizza opens doors in Mason City

For three new restaurant co-owners, operating their own pizza place is no longer a pipe dream. It's a reality.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel. We just want something that the community can be proud of and I think we're giving the pizza to do that," said co-owner and pizza maker Billy Koci.

Pipe Dream Pizza, located at 125 S. Delaware Ave., will have its grand opening Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. The restaurant specializes in Neapolitan style pizza, the original pie that was made in Naples, Italy.

"I had never personally had Neapolitan style until I got a little wood fire oven and made my own," said co-owner Shawn Flitcroft. "Everybody thought it was great. It's just something I never had. I thought people would really enjoy it."

"It's basic and there's a lot of flavors to it. It's dough, sauce, and then the mozzarella cheese," said co-owner Brigid Porter.

Three years ago, Flitcroft and Porter made the woodfire pizzas at Mason City Brewing. Flitcroft decided he was tired of working at factories and wanted to do something that made him happy. His background led to the name of the restaurant.

"I said something to my mom about (opening a pizza place) but I didn't say anything to my dad. Because the whole time growing up, in the back of my head, I would hear 'oh you're just living a pipe dream,'" said Flitcroft.

"We were trying to kind of decide on names. I'm like 'why don't you name it Pipe Dream?' and show your dad that pipe dreams do come true," said Porter.

The owners had their heart set on being a part of downtown Mason City. They "lucked out" when the former Domino's location opened up, allowing them to bring in their over-6,000 pound oven.

The oven that was brought over from Naples, and bringing it in was a tight squeeze, with only an inch to spare on either side of the door. Porter said their oven is handmade by one of the best in the business.

"It's a beautiful piece of art," Porter said.

A goal for the owners was to partner with local farmers for their ingredients. From there, everything is handmade in the restaurant.

"We're supporting our farmers and different distributors. We are just really excited for people to try it," said Porter.

"We make our own dough, stretch our own mozzarella, and make our own sauce," Flitcroft.

Pipe Dream Pizza will have a limited menu for the first few weeks, then expand down the road. The restaurant's hours is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, starting out. Updates about Pipe Dream Pizza can be found on its Facebook Page.

"We are just trying to make the best possible dough and put the best quality ingredients on top of it and make an awesome pizza for people to enjoy," said Flitcroft. "We think Mason City is ready for this."

Game on: Leaf Green Gaming opens in Mason City Brandon Smith and Ben Tegtmeier always wanted to open their own card and game shop.