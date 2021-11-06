Downtown Sheffield seeing major revival

If you had told retailer Lori Sanders a few years ago that nearly every building in downtown Sheffield would be filled with businesses, she likely wouldn't have believed you.

"It used to be a ghost town," Sanders said of the city's business community. "It was always so slow."

Sanders opened her store, Forever Yours, a floral and gift shop, in 2005, and for many years, she watched a barren downtown struggle to attract customers.

"I just refused to close," Sanders said. "I didn't want to leave another building empty."

But in the past 12 months, Sheffield's downtown has received a major shot in the arm, with many new businesses opening their doors.

One of those is Maple Lane, a furniture-refurbishing store opened in June by a pair of lifelong friends, Jenny Jurgens and Kristine Trask who grew up in town.

Trask and Jurgens both work full-time alongside running Maple Lane, but owning a store and bringing a different selection of items to Sheffield was something the pair were always interested in.

"I remember we went to Des Moines one day, and we were like 'it's unfortunate that we can't find what we like in our area,'" Trask said. "So we decided to take the plunge and try it out."

Maple Lane is open for a "market" one weekend each month for customers to browse their wide selection of refurbished furniture. Between markets, Jurgens and Trask spend their time finding pieces to restore.

"The support has been unbelievable," Jurgens said of the customer response. "Sometimes it's almost a little overwhelming even."

Another new storefront the area is Peachy Keehn Boutique, a clothing and home décor business owned by Alyssa Noss.

Noss had originally been operating out of her basement, but eventually that became unsustainable.

"I outgrew my basement," Noss said. "That's when I started looking for a place in Sheffield."

Last December, Noss bought a building and began renovations shortly after. Peachy Keehn opened its doors to the Sheffield community in the spring.

The influx of new businesses has come paired with an influx of new customers to the streets of Sheffield.

"It's been booming," Lori said. "It's nice to see people in town."

The sentiment is shared by Noss, Trask and Jurgens. "It's been crazy. It honestly blows my mind," Noss said. "(It's) Awesome to be a part of it."

Sheffield Mayor, and Lori's husband, Scott Sanders, said the revival of the downtown has been exciting.

"I got into this position (mayor) for that reason," Scott said. "I've been very impressed."

The combined efforts of these businesses and others in town, such as Block 10 coffee shop, home-accent retailer Koselig and thrift market Reborn in a Barn, have inspired Scott to have optimism in the future of the downtown.

"It's too early to tell; new businesses come and go," Scott said. "But I think these have a really good chance to make it."

"It's great to see the town come alive again," Trask said. "Now I think more people are seeing that downtown has more to offer, so it's cool seeing the domino effect from that."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.