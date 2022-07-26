 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dollar General opens on South Federal

A Dollar General is now open in Mason City.

The new store, located at 1710 S. Federal Ave., includes the company's stylish home décor and expanded party preparation selection, according to a press release. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Mason City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development Matthew Simonsen in a statement.  “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Mason City location, the store plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students. The donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings in partnership with the Kellogg Company. 

The addition of the Mason City store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

