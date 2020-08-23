 Skip to main content
Diamond Jo properties contribute $50,000 to Red Cross
Diamond Jo Casino

The Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood has joined a group of other Iowa casinos in a lawsuit. 

Boyd Gaming and its two Iowa properties, the Diamond Jo casinos in Northwood and Dubuque, announced they will contribute $50,000 to the American Red Cross Iowa Region to support ongoing aid efforts following Iowa's extensive derecho damage.

According to a recent press release, the donation to the Red Cross is intended to help with providing affected Iowans with shelter, food and health services.

"Giving back to our communities is an important part of Boyd Gaming's culture, and we believe it is our duty to help Iowa during its time of need," said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. "We are proud to support the American Red Cross as they provide much-needed relief and assistance to our neighbors and friends across the state."

