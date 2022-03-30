Dancin' With Roxie Clear Lake to undergo massive expansion

The dance community of North Iowa is getting something worth cheering about in the next few months.

Dancin' With Roxie, a dance studio in Clear Lake, is set to undergo a massive renovation to its current facility to continue expanding and allow access to dance classes to more people in North Iowa.

"We just want to give them the best dance education we possibly can," Roxanna Johnson, owner of Dancin' With Roxie, said. "North Iowa needs more dance studios."

Johnson created Dancin' With Roxie in 2005 as a dance studio for kids between the ages of 18 months and 18 years, with classes catered to a wide range of students from those just wanting to learn and have a good time, to those wanting to pursue the highest levels of competitive dance.

Dancin' With Roxie has been a unique part of Clear Lake since 2006, when Johnson started off renting a tiny studio space in the community. Eventually, Johnson was able to buy her own building, which she thought would be more than satisfactory in terms of space, but she soon came to realize that even the building wasn't enough to satisfy the demand in the area.

"When I bought the building around seven years ago I thought that would be all the space I would ever need," Johnson said. "But it became fairly obvious the last couple of years that we're turning kids down because we don't have space, and I don't want to do that."

To accommodate the growing demand for dancing classes in North Iowa, Johnson decided to undergo the expansion to her facility.

The new building, which was approved by the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night, will feature two brand new dance studios that can be combined into one national regulation size studio, and an expansion to the already existing studio space. The project will also add an expanded parking lot, an expanded lobby, a study zone and a café.

"I think the funniest part is that most of the kids are most excited that we're going to have a drinking fountain with a water bottle filler," Johnson joked.

The renovated building when completed will look similar to the Dancin' With Roxie facility located in Ankeny.

To do the renovations, which Johnson estimates will cost north of $1 million when it's all said and done, Dean Snyder Construction in Clear Lake has brought onboard. The renovations are set to begin within the next week, with the goal to have the project complete by the fall, just in time for the start of fall dance classes.

"It's definitely going to be a big project," Johnson said. "But it's something we are super proud of, and super excited about."

Dancin' With Roxie has four locations in Iowa including Clear Lake, Ankeny, Iowa Falls and Hampton.

The Clear Lake location is at 1502 Second Avenue S.

