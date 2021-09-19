Construction workers at a premium in North Iowa

Staff shortages have become an issue nationwide over the past few months, but the construction industry may have been hit harder than most.
According to a CNN report from July, America is in need of over one million constriction workers, and that problem can be easily seen locally in North Iowa.
According to Daniel Young, the co-owner of Young Construction, his businesses is severely lacking in construction workers.
"We are in need of around 10 more people than we currently have," Young said. "We've had to make do with the people we have, and thank goodness for the people we do have."
The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses, and that includes construction companies.
That sentiment is not exclusive to Young Construction, as King Construction & Overhead Door, Inc.'s Business Development and Director of Sales Jack Denholm said.
"We could definitely use some people to help," Denholm said. "Pretty much true of everyone around here."
For Young Construction, the issue began when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States and has only gotten worse as the pandemic continued over the past year and a half.
"It's been going on for the last year, at least," Young said. "It's never let up."
Rye Construction, a small family owned business in Mason City, only began to experience the shortage this summer.
According to Michael Rye, co-owner of Rye Construction, they are down around three construction workers, a large number for a smaller operation.
"We're a small family-owned business, it just means me and my partner (Andy Rye) do more work than we normally would have to do," Rye said. "It's for sure a little tougher."
The shortage of workers has had ripple effects.
Young Construction has had to take more time than normal to complete projects because of the shortage, relying on patience from its customers.
"We've had to make do, and it backs us up on everything," Young said. "We are basically telling people not exact timelines, not because we don't want to, but we'd be lying if we told someone we could be there and we are short on staff or have to work on a different project."
Rye Construction has had to turn down jobs entirely because they just don't have the people to complete the work.
"We're having to turn down a lot more work than we normally would because we don't have enough help," Rye said. "We're just taking on what we can right now."
These problems are only exacerbated by the surge in demand for construction work, and the shortage of construction materials experienced by many construction businesses in North Iowa.
The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses, and that includes construction companies.
How construction companies can combat these shortages, and why they are happening in the first place, have left business owners stumped.
Young also expressed how important he believes it is to keep the staff they already have happy.
"I think right now if you have a good employee you better keep them," Young said. "That's the key."
As for why construction workers have become a rare commodity, business owners aren't sure.
"That really is the million dollar question," Rye said.
"It's hard to say," Denholm said.
A common speculation amongst business owners however, is a decline in interest in the construction industry among younger people.
"The younger kids coming into the workforce don't want this kind of work," Rye said. "Nobody really wants to do this type of manual labor."
Now, with winter and a slowing of construction work on the horizon, company owners have their sights set on next spring.
"Hopefully we'll have more of a workforce come the spring," Rye said.
This problem isn't one held by just construction companies, or just businesses in North Iowa, but a problem across the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.1 million job openings across the United States on the final business day of June this year.
Labor Day is a day meant to celebrate and honor labor workers across the United States, but …
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont