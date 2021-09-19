Construction workers at a premium in North Iowa

Rye Construction, a small family owned business in Mason City, only began to experience the shortage this summer.

According to Michael Rye, co-owner of Rye Construction, they are down around three construction workers, a large number for a smaller operation.

"We're a small family-owned business, it just means me and my partner (Andy Rye) do more work than we normally would have to do," Rye said. "It's for sure a little tougher."

The shortage of workers has had ripple effects.

Young Construction has had to take more time than normal to complete projects because of the shortage, relying on patience from its customers.

"We've had to make do, and it backs us up on everything," Young said. "We are basically telling people not exact timelines, not because we don't want to, but we'd be lying if we told someone we could be there and we are short on staff or have to work on a different project."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rye Construction has had to turn down jobs entirely because they just don't have the people to complete the work.

"We're having to turn down a lot more work than we normally would because we don't have enough help," Rye said. "We're just taking on what we can right now."