COLUMN: Smeby announces retirement from Metalcraft

After a 62 year career at Metalcraft, I’m stepping away from the Mason City, Iowa-based company where I started as an assistant controller, climbing through roles to become company president and owner. Reflecting on that time offers lessons for sustaining leadership in uncertain times.

When I think about Metalcraft’s success, it boils down to keeping the company locally owned, developing leaders and working as a team.

Ownership requires leaders, and you have to have education going on that engages your members. It's like a boiling pot, where people keep learning and people are ready to move up. In 2006, two longtime Metalcraft employees, Doug Peterson and Steve Doerfler led a buyout of Metalcraft, subsequently transitioning the business to an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) and have successfully led the company the past 16 years

It was an amazing run – working with all those team members, customers, suppliers and our community. In a small local company, you are looking all these people in their eyes on a regular basis. Every day, you say to yourself: successful growth is the only option, especially in the face of tough challenges.

The path to making Metalcraft a global provider of property identification solutions required frequent adjustment to economic cycles. During the late 70s and early 80s, adding new team members was a tough challenge; you would be lucky to have one person show up for an interview. In the late 90s and early 2000s, our RFID business was ramping up just as an economic downturn cooled everything off.

Through the ups and downs, Metalcraft invested heavily in training for teamwork and skill development – education that continues today.

What's really important is you have to respect everybody in the organization. You need to understand and accept their differences. That way, you come up with a lot of ideas from everybody, and you have to understand that some people can easily speak up, but others can’t. You give them that opportunity, and it generates good ideas.

Metalcraft’s product line evolved significantly, changing to stay ahead of customer needs for property identification solutions. We pioneered the use of barcodes and supported major RFID investment – both extremely important to Metalcraft’s growth.

We also recognized that marketing and sales needed to be a strength. You must know your customers and their needs and how those needs are transitioning.

As an early example, I attended a trade show exhibiting our products in the 80s and learned our products were becoming obsolete. Prospects didn't spend much time with me as they were looking for bar codes and thinner materials. So, we learned quickly to integrate new technologies into our product line. Interacting with your customers allows that to happen.

Today, Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom RFID and barcode tags and labels for almost any tagging need, especially asset tracking, access control and OEM applications. Metalcraft also provides a wide range of services including RFID prototyping and pilot projects. The company added key business units: Ark Business Systems providing an out of the box asset tracking, SaaS solution, and Inlay Innovation in Ames, Iowa producing HF and UHF RFID inlays. Metalcraft nearly tripled revenues since 2006.

It was my great pleasure to help build a business culture recognized for elevating future leadership, seeing the rewards of this internal work as the company grew to serve global customers while staying locally owned, especially as it continues to thrive.

Waldo Smeby retired from the Board of Directors in May, concluding a career of more than 60 years building talent within Metalcraft to help preserve locally-ownership of the international business

