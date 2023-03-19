Glen Oaks Community, a senior living community based in Clear Lake, announced in a press release it has been honored as a Best of Senior Living 2023 award winner by A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online platform and trusted advisory service for senior care in North America.

The best of senior living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care and senior living communities, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families. A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 1–2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the country for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones.

Manager, Kim Boyd states that Glen Oaks Community is designed for active, 55+ adults in Clear Lake, Iowa. Glen Oaks offers exceptional modern amenities including an indoor heated swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, gymnasium, club room, community center, theater, therapy on-site and walking trails, the release said.

We’ve gathered more than 330,000 reviews of senior living communities and providers across aplaceformom.com that capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families," said Executive Vice President Community Network At A Place for Mom Sue Johansen. “As families evaluate options for their loved one’s senior care, they seek out A Place for Mom’s review for trusted and reliable feedback to help in their decision. The outstanding care and support senior living communities provide remains a common theme across the top reviews.”