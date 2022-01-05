Clear Lake's Fairfield by Marriott hotel to open on Friday

The heavily anticipated Fairfield by Marriott hotel and event center in Clear Lake is set to open this week after lengthy delays.

The hotel, which broke ground in June of 2020, was originally slated to open the following summer, but experienced significant delays due to supply-chain issues and item shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to developer Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, out of West Des Moines.

Some of the biggest setbacks were caused by long waits for furniture, fixtures and similar equipment.

Opening of Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake delayed According to Mayor Nelson Crabb, the Fairfield by Marriott will be the first new hotel in the city in over 20 years.

After six months of delays, members of the Clear Lake city government got their first look at the completed hotel and event center on Wednesday morning ahead of its opening on Friday.

"This is just a fabulous facility for North Iowa," Clear Lake City Council member Mike Callanan said during the tour.

The hotel features include a pool, fitness center, and conference center which can accommodate up to 450 people.

The hotel also boasts 85 rooms, from single bed to double king suites.

Prices start at $156 per night, but Patel noted that the cost will fluctuate throughout the year.

The hotel was described by Patel as a "prototype" hotel, meaning any other new Fairfield by Marriott hotels will be similar, if not exactly the same, as the Clear Lake location.

"We've got the nicest hotel in town, there's no joke about it," Patel said.

"I agree, no joke about it," council member Gary Hugi said.

The Fairfield by Marriott is the first new hotel in the city of Clear Lake in over 20 years, according to Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb. The total cost of the project was approximately $13 million.

As part of the development agreement, the developers were offered a loan from the city not to exceed $1.2 million, funded by incremental tax revenues, and a 10-year incremental property tax rebate not to exceed $1.5 million. The city also offered developers a $150,000 grant for starting construction before June 30, 2020 and an additional $150,000 for having the hotel operational by June 30, 2021. The second grant conditions were not met by the developers.

Aside from those incentives, the hotel's $13 million price tag was not paid for by Clear Lake.

The hotel has obtained its certificate of occupancy and is awaiting final approval from Marriott. Patel said he does not anticipate there being any road bumps.

The first day of online booking is set for Sunday, Jan. 9, and Patel said that there will be an official "grand opening" at some point in the future, but nothing official has been scheduled.

"We're excited to finally bring guests into the hotel," Patel said. "We can't wait to give them a good experience."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.