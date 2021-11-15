Clear Lake's Azzolina's Hole in the Wall seeking new ownership

A Clear Lake favorite is currently in the process of seeking new ownership.

According to Kristi Wilcke of Hall Realty, the owner of the well-known pizza place Azzolina's Hole in the Wall has listed the business for sale.

According to a listing on Hall Realty's website, the asking price for Azzolina's, which is located at 425 Main Ave., sits at $259,000. The price includes the business, the operating space of the business and the apartment complex on the second floor.

Wilcke said the listing has been up for around a week, and is garnering some attention from prospective buyers.

"We've had a couple of calls so far," Wilcke said. "Definitely some interest already."

For now, Azzolina's will remain open, continuing to serve its signature Italian dishes, operating 5-8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday nights.

According to Wilcke, the hope is for Azzolina's to continue as a restaurant after its sold.

"We're hoping to keep it the way it is, and keep a thriving downtown business,” Wilcke said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.