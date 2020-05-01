Clear Lake tattoo artist giving 97% of her profits to local business relief fund

It’s been nearly two months since Merry Brown relocated her tattoo business in Clear Lake and she has yet to ink a tattoo in the new space.
Studio 65 was slated to open at 210 U.S. Highway 18 Suite B — the former Lake Coffee & Ice Cream storefront — in mid-March when Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a state public health emergency due to COVID-19 that closed many businesses, including tattoo establishments.
“We would’ve been ready to open Friday the 13th,” Brown said. “It was a crazy month because I was working during the day and doing work (at the new studio) in the evenings and weekends.”
While social distancing measures have been loosened in 77 Iowa counties, including those in North Iowa, tattoo establishments are to remain closed until May 15.
That means about eight weeks without a steady source of income for Brown and the other three tattoo artists at Studio 65 with the exception of clients who’ve pre-paid for future tattoo appointments, placed deposits at booking or purchased gift cards.
Brown said she already has appointments on the books into December, and with the rescheduling of many of those booked in March, April and May, there will be appointments scheduled into 2021.
“My studio has a phenomenal support system of clients and the owners of the building have been very understanding during these times,” she said. “I am incredibly blessed.”
Brown hopes to open her studio in May, and she’s ready — with additional pre-appointment screening and sanitization measures in place — once tattoo establishments are given the green light.
And she wants to help others when Studio 65 re-opens.
Brown announced earlier this week that she plans on donating 97% of her profits from her first month open to the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp's “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund.”
She will also be encouraging others to donate 3% of their paycheck to the fund.
“It’s something I have been thinking about a lot and praying about a lot, especially after being in contact with so many small business owners who are struggling, and I know every little bit will help in some way,” Brown said.
The “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund” was launched in April by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. in partnership with the cities of Clear Lake and Mason City and Cerro Gordo County to make grants available to small locally owned businesses impacted by the state public health emergency.
Through the fund, forgivable grants up to $5,000 will be offered to eligible small businesses in Clear Lake, Mason City and Cerro Gordo County that can be used to cover rent or mortgage payments, utilities, payroll or other operational expenses.
Brown said donating to the “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund” is the “most logical and responsible way” for her to help local small business owners.
She chose 97% because of an article she read that said that was the initial number of small businesses that applied for COVID-19-related federal assistance and didn’t receive it.
“I just want to show those small business owners who didn’t get the assistance they needed a little extra love right now and encourage others to the same,” Brown said.
Brown said there have been a lot of negative comments on social media about the essential nature of businesses across the state, like hers, and she wants to show the community that tattoo establishments, while not providing an essential service, can — and do — make a difference.
Brown opened Studio 65 at 13 Plaza Drive in Clear Lake four years ago after tattooing at other studios in Iowa and Colorado for a year and a half.
She was the only tattoo artist at the studio for about a year, and within the past three years, she has apprenticed three new artists as the business has grown.
Brown said she never planned on relocating her business, but the Highway 18 location provides more space—and visibility—for Studio 65 and its artists than the former location.
The new space has a “clean, classy vibe,” she said.
“We want to offer North Iowa something different than any other tattoo shop,” Brown said. “We want it to be more welcoming and less intimidating for people who want to get tattooed.”
To donate to the "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund," visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org/north-iowa-corridor-small-business-covid-19-relief-fund.
For more information about Studio 65 and its latest updates, follow its Facebook page.
