Clear Lake tattoo artist giving 97% of her profits to local business relief fund

Brown said donating to the “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund” is the “most logical and responsible way” for her to help local small business owners.

She chose 97% because of an article she read that said that was the initial number of small businesses that applied for COVID-19-related federal assistance and didn’t receive it.

“I just want to show those small business owners who didn’t get the assistance they needed a little extra love right now and encourage others to the same,” Brown said.

Brown said there have been a lot of negative comments on social media about the essential nature of businesses across the state, like hers, and she wants to show the community that tattoo establishments, while not providing an essential service, can — and do — make a difference.

Brown opened Studio 65 at 13 Plaza Drive in Clear Lake four years ago after tattooing at other studios in Iowa and Colorado for a year and a half.

She was the only tattoo artist at the studio for about a year, and within the past three years, she has apprenticed three new artists as the business has grown.