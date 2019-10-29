Construction on Clear Lake’s second Kwik Star will likely begin in 2020.
The Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved site plans for the Wisconsin-based convenience store at 1006 N. 20th St. Tuesday night during its monthly meeting.
“We would like to express our thank you for allowing us back into your community,” said Dean George, Kwik Star real estate development manager.
The commission’s decision comes about five months after the demolition of the former Dairy Queen building, which was built in 1996 and occupied until its closing in September 2018.
In February, the building on less than an acre was purchased by Kwik Trip, Inc. for $525,000 from Dean Snyder Construction, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
Kwik Trip, a La Crosse, Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, has more than 400 stores, including ones in Clear Lake, Garner, Charles City and soon Mason City and Forest City. Its stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are known as Kwik Trip, while the locations in Iowa are called Kwik Star to avoid confusion with QuikTrip stores.
In 2015, Kwik Star opened a 7,500-square-foot convenience store and truck center in Clear Lake on a 19-acre parcel at the intersection of Highway 122 and North 32nd Street east of Interstate 35.
George told the commission the proposed Kwik Star location will be much smaller than the city’s first, and it won’t accommodate diesel activity.
“It’s primarily designed for cars and people to purchase grocery and hot food, which is kind of what we’re gravitating more towards,” he said. “It’ll be a nice fit for that area.”
The convenience store will be positioned along Highway 122, and the four four-pump aisles will be located north of it.
Mike Ritter, Clear Lake’s chief building official, said now that the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plans, Kwik Star will need to request a building permit, adding work probably won’t begin until after winter.
Kwik Star is expanding its footprint in North Iowa — and Cerro Gordo County.
Within the past two years, Kwik Star has purchased Wooz’s Car Wash, a longtime car wash and full-service gas station, and expressed interest in county-owned land at 335 S. Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City.
The store at 1502 S. Federal Ave. will open in mid-to-late November, and Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors is still waiting for Kwik Star to close on its property.
Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the plan is for a closing on the property, which was negotiated for $455,000, in February 2020. There's no specific date lined up, as of yet, but one will be locked in closer to then.
