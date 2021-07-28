Clear Lake planning and zoning approves preliminary plans for housing expansion project

The Clear Lake Planning, Zoning and Building Department met on Thursday to review the preliminary plat for the fourth and fifth subdivisions of the Stonecliff subdivision in Clear Lake.

The subdivisions look to add around 35 new residential lots to Clear Lake, expanding on the residential lots created by the first three phases of the project.

The fourth subdivision of Stonecliff aims to add 16 new residential lots, as well as expanding Wellington Drive and eventually connecting the road with 27th Avenue South.

The fifth subdivision is still a few years away from development and only being discussed for platting purposes, but eventually it will look to add an additional 18 or 19 residential lots.

“As a city we’re excited to see the fourth phase and the future potential for a fifth phase,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.

Flory said that this project is massively important to Clear Lake and the future of the city.

“Housing is a significant issue in the community,” Flory said. “That’s why this is such an exciting project.”