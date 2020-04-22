Clear Lake OKs $140K for small business relief amid COVID-19

Esbeck praised the city of Clear Lake, city of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County for working together to support its small business community.

“It’s a terrific idea and very worthwhile and hopefully will benefit many,” he said.

The other two initiatives will be offered through the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city is allocating $10,000 to support and underwrite costs associated with the chamber’s enhanced “shop local” marketing efforts as well as assist individual businesses adversely impacted by government closures in their advertising of available goods and services.

Doughan said she appreciates the city’s confidence in the chamber.

In March, the Clear Lake Chamber launched a “Buy-In Clear Lake” gift card campaign that generated more than $25,000 in revenue into 61 businesses within days, and it plans to host another one Thursday that could provide an additional $21,000 to local businesses.

“I don’t need to tell you how important small businesses are to our community,” she said. “They add to the quality of life and tourism draw of Clear Lake and the Chamber is committed to doing whatever we can to ensure our small businesses can make in through the next few months.”