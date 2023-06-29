Levi Kellogg MD, a 2010 graduate of Clear Lake High School, celebrated the completion of Anesthesia Residency at the Cleveland Clinic on June 10, 2023, according to a press release. During residency, Kellogg presented at multiple national conferences, including at the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Midwest Anesthesia Residents annual meetings.

Kellogg studied biology and neuroscience at Coe College, graduating cum laude in 2014. He completed Medical School at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 2019, where he was recognized for his work as an Anesthesia extern with the Margaret V. Lunsford Award.

In July, Kellogg will begin a fellowship in Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesia at the University of California San Diego, specializing in the care of patients undergoing heart and lung operations, the release said. He is the son of Pam and Doug Kellogg, of Clear Lake, Iowa.