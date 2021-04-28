Clear Lake, Larch Pine Inn win state tourism awards

The Iowa Tourism Office verified on Wednesday what most of us have already known -- Clear Lake is a pretty cool place to visit.

Clear Lake won the Outstanding Community (Rural) award from the Iowa Tourism Office at the Iowa Tourism Conference held in Des Moines.

“It’s an honor to receive this level of recognition on the heels of such a difficult year,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber president and CEO. “It speaks to the resiliency of Clear Lakers, and the entire community should be really proud.”

Clear Lake also received the Outstanding Niche Marketing Initiative (Rural) award for their “Be A Tourist in Your Own Backyard” Campaign. With travel not advised during the early months of the pandemic, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce shifted their tourism marketing plan to focus on the North Iowa area by encouraging locals to see the community through the eyes of a visitor.

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce member Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast took top honors for Outstanding Lodging Property (Rural). The Larch Pine Inn worked to increase awareness about their property to the region and beyond by partnering with local businesses, enhancing their online presence and booking experience, and remodeling their final bedroom and bathroom to complete their renovation in 2020.

Tourism in Cerro Gordo County is vital to the economy of the area, ranking #11 in tourism related expenditures in the State of Iowa. These travelers generated $221.36 million into Cerro Gordo’s economy and $3.8 million into local tax receipts. Tourism also supported 1,590 jobs and generated a payroll of $30.87 million in the county, according to the US Travel Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.