Clear Lake hotel opening 'imminent'

The opening of the long awaited Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Clear Lake is allegedly just around the corner.

According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, the opening of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel is "imminent."

Flory said the hotel, which is located off Interstate 35 and Highway 18 in Clear Lake, is receiving its final load of furniture this week, which was the cause for the delay in the hotel's opening.

While Flory could not provide a firm date on when the hotel expects to open, he did say that he expects once the final load of furniture is placed in the hotel, that Marriott will begin its two weeks of training for staff. The hotel could open after the completion of staff training.

"In my conversations with the developers, the last load of furniture is being delivered this week and they expect to be open very soon," Flory said.

The developers of the Marriott hotel, Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines, and Ryan Huegerich CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe Gazette.

The hotel was previously slated to open in June, but delays due to material shortages saw the opening date get pushed back to the fall, with the most recent update saying the plan was to open on Oct. 1.

Opening of Marriott Hotel in Clear Lake delayed According to Mayor Nelson Crabb, the Fairfield by Marriott will be the first new hotel in the city in over 20 years.

Members of the Clear Lake City Council broke ground on the project in June of last year after experiencing delays in the start of the project due to the pandemic.

According to Mayor Nelson Crabb, the Fairfield by Marriott will be the first new hotel in the city in over 20 years.

The hotel project was approved by Clear Lake City Council back in 2019 and is estimated to cost over $13 million.

The Fairfield by Marriott will feature 85 rooms and a conference center and event space that can accommodate up to 450 people.

As part of the development agreement, the developers were offered a loan from the city of Clear Lake not to exceed $1.2 million, and $150,000 for starting construction before June 30, 2020 and an additional $150,000 for having the hotel operational by June 30, 2021.

The developers met the requirements for the $150,000 to start prior to June 30, but did not meet the requirements for the second $150,000 payment as the hotel is still not operational.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.