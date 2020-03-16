Clear Lake considers new hotel, event center developer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When asked whether WillowStream remains interested in developing in Clear Lake on Thursday, Harchanko said it remains very interested and remains confident that “the GrandStay Hotel is the best solution,” without commenting on the expired purchase option.

“Would have been great to move our crews from the GrandStay Hotel that we just completed last week (in Columbus, Minnesota),” he said. “I understand that instead, a different hotel is being considered now.”

Harchanko said WillowStream LLC was arranging to have Jethro’s BBQ, a popular Des Moines-based restaurant, become part of another developer’s facility and had requested a modification to its development agreement to begin construction.

“The city thought GrandStay was an excellent product and remains interested in working with them at any time,” Flory said.

Negotiations between Jethro’s and others are still ongoing, he said.

According to the preliminary economic development incentive agreement the City Council will be considering at its upcoming meeting, VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC is proposing the development of a hotel and event center in the lot along Interstate 35.