Clear Lake considers new hotel, event center developer

The city of Clear Lake may be considering another developer for a hotel and conference center project east of Interstate 35.
Included on the Clear Lake City Council’s Monday agenda is consideration of a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC, whose principal office is located in Johnston.
“This doesn’t mean necessarily that David Harchanko and a GrandStay project is off the table for the community, however,” Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said Thursday afternoon. “Simply that another developer has now secured a purchase option for Lot 4, which is where the GrandStay was going to go, from the property owner and their proposal to buy the property and develop a hotel and event center is predicated on a development agreement being reached with the city.”
The preliminary economic development incentive agreement comes to the City Council five months after it unanimously — and enthusiastically — approved a development agreement with WillowStream LLC for a multi-million hotel, conference center and restaurant development.
The development agreement was the result of weeks — if not months — of work between Clear Lake and WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a $16 million hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
The Courtway Park Subdivision, which is owned by TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, comprises 11 lots, two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
The development minimally included the construction of a 75-room GrandStay Hotel & Suites, an 8,500-square-foot conference/meeting/event center, and a 5,000-square-foot Jethro’s BBQ, a popular Des Moines-based restaurant, in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Subdivision, the agreement stated.
According to the development agreement with WillowStream LLC, construction was to begin no later than Nov. 28, 2019, and be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020; however, work didn’t begin on the site as agreed upon.
“Basically, I can only say that the former developer at one time had a purchase option on the property and now that purchase option has expired (several months ago) and another developer has acquired it,” Flory said, noting the reason for the purchase option’s expiration is unknown to him.
The development agreement was signed by David Harchanko, president of Apollo Development LLC based in Monticello, Minnesota, on behalf of WillowStream LLC.
When asked whether WillowStream remains interested in developing in Clear Lake on Thursday, Harchanko said it remains very interested and remains confident that “the GrandStay Hotel is the best solution,” without commenting on the expired purchase option.
“Would have been great to move our crews from the GrandStay Hotel that we just completed last week (in Columbus, Minnesota),” he said. “I understand that instead, a different hotel is being considered now.”
Harchanko said WillowStream LLC was arranging to have Jethro’s BBQ, a popular Des Moines-based restaurant, become part of another developer’s facility and had requested a modification to its development agreement to begin construction.
“The city thought GrandStay was an excellent product and remains interested in working with them at any time,” Flory said.
Negotiations between Jethro’s and others are still ongoing, he said.
According to the preliminary economic development incentive agreement the City Council will be considering at its upcoming meeting, VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC is proposing the development of a hotel and event center in the lot along Interstate 35.
The hotel — if its franchise application is approved — will be a Marriott International featuring about 85 rooms and an approximately 450-person 6,000-square-foot attached event/conference/meeting center.
Flory said the city expects to find out the status of the franchise application in early April.
“The developer has made application, and representatives of the hotel should be in the community in the next 10 days to prepare a report regarding the application for submittal to the company for its consideration of the hotel flag for Clear Lake,” he said.
The preliminary agreement states the city of Clear Lake will reimburse the developer not to exceed $50,000 of the $75,000 total franchise application fee after its approved and after the approval of the project site plan and building permit issuance.
The preliminary agreement allows the city and the developer to take the necessary steps toward a future development agreement, including incentives.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.