The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The goal is to have Iowa’s business community raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking.

Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.

“The Chamber remains committed to raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking in north Iowa,” said Libbey Hohn, Director of Tourism at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

“We appreciate our partners the Clear Lake Police Department and Crisis Intervention Service that have helped us educate front line employees and bring guest speaker Mike Ferjak, former leader of the Iowa Department of Justice Human Trafficking Enforcement and Prosecution Task Force to our community. We look forward to exploring new initiatives offered by IBAT.”