Clear Lake business owners moving popular renaissance faire to Adventureland

The Des Moines Renaissance Faire is aiming to host its first event in the new location next spring on May 7 and 8 and another event the following weekend on May 14 to 15. Schmidt also hopes to hold events in Sep. of 2022.

As part of the new arrangement, Adventureland is allowing Festivals International’s creative team, which includes Greg Schmidt and his wife Bonnie Schmidt, to produce other family friendly events for The Meadow Lands.

“We’ll probably also kick off one event each month in between our renaissance fairs,” Schmidt said. “We’re just champing at the bit to show what we can do with our creativity at this new venue.”

Festivals International is also responsible for putting together the Iowa-Minnesota Pirate Festival, which is taking place in Clear Lake next month from Sept. 11 to 12.

Adventureland has already begun the designing process for The Meadow Lands, with a plan for the renaissance faire to be the opening event for the expansion in May of 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.