Clear Lake business owners moving popular renaissance faire to Adventureland

The Des Moines Renaissance Faire will have a new home starting in 2022 at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa.
The Des Moines Renaissance Faire is put together by Festivals International, a company based in Clear Lake, and organizers were been looking for an opportunity to leave their previous location in Saylorville.
“We were beginning to outgrow our old location,” Festivals International owner and operator Greg Schmidt said. “Our parking was real limited … we knew our days were numbered.”
Then the opportunity arose for the Des Moines Renaissance Faire to operate in the Altoona theme park Adventureland’s new development called The Meadow Lands.
The new Meadow Lands expansion that will allow the Des Moines Renaissance Faire to continue operations, and grow the show.
“When Adventureland called it’s like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Schmidt said. “We’re just over the moon.”
The Des Moines Renaissance Faire will feature live music, games and historical reenactments, and will potentially have features like an amphitheater, renaissance themed walls and a children’s play area built over the next few years. Adventureland will also have a bridge constructed to connect The Meadow Lands to the theme park for platinum season pass holders to enter events at The Meadow Lands free of charge.
The Des Moines Renaissance Faire is aiming to host its first event in the new location next spring on May 7 and 8 and another event the following weekend on May 14 to 15. Schmidt also hopes to hold events in Sep. of 2022.
As part of the new arrangement, Adventureland is allowing Festivals International’s creative team, which includes Greg Schmidt and his wife Bonnie Schmidt, to produce other family friendly events for The Meadow Lands.
“We’ll probably also kick off one event each month in between our renaissance fairs,” Schmidt said. “We’re just champing at the bit to show what we can do with our creativity at this new venue.”
Festivals International is also responsible for putting together the Iowa-Minnesota Pirate Festival, which is taking place in Clear Lake next month from Sept. 11 to 12.
Adventureland has already begun the designing process for The Meadow Lands, with a plan for the renaissance faire to be the opening event for the expansion in May of 2022.
