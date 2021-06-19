Clear Lake business owners call incubator program a big help

Thanks to the help of the Clear Lake business incubator, even more changes are on the way for downtown Clear Lake.
The Clear Lake business incubator, approved by Clear Lake City Council in April of this year, now has five businesses signed on to fill retail space in downtown Clear Lake.
The five businesses provide a variety of different goods and services such as jewelry, photography and food. The five businesses included in the Incubator are Skip’s Kicks, Chris’ Kettle Corn, Charlie’s Soda Fountain, White Barn Picket Fence and Nash & Ivy.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory touched on how important the downtown area of Clear Lake is to the community.
“An economically diverse and vibrant downtown is critically important to our community’s overall success,” Flory said. “Working with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation to bring more retail opportunities to downtown is a vitally important strategy to achieve that goal.”
The Clear Lake business incubator offers businesses a way to open a storefront without dealing with the total expenses of rent in the first few months of operating their retail space.
Businesses participating in the program would receive a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over their first 18 months of operating. For the first six months, participants in the program receive 50 percent subsidy (up to $830), 33 percent subsidy until the end of the first year and 17 percent for the final six months.
As part of the agreement, participating businesses must be open six days a week and remain open for at least three years or be subject to repaying the subsidy.
Nikki Eden, the owner and founder of Nash & Ivy, which will sell jewelry and lifestyle goods, has been delighted with her involvement in the program, which has allowed her to open her first brick-and-mortar shop.
“Absolutely, they have been so welcoming,” Eden said when asked if the business incubator program had been helpful for her opening her storefront. “They’ve been so helpful, and that program has definitely been helpful as well.”
Another business owner grateful for the business incubator is the co-owner of Charlie's Soda Fountain, Jessica Wood.
"(The business incubator) was very helpful in enabling us to open Charlie's," Wood said. "It has bridged the gap between what landlords need to collect in rent to justify renovations of older buildings & what newer smaller businesses can pay in rent."
Wood, in addition to owning Charlie's Soda Fountain, also owns the building that her business, along with White Barn and Picket Fence and Nash & Ivy, will operate in.
Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, touched on the importance of the downtown Clear Lake area.
“I think the incubator program is doing exactly what the city intended,” Doughan said. “Once the businesses open, it will be the first time in a very long time there won’t be a single vacant storefront on Main Avenue.”
Skip’s Kicks is already open in downtown Clear Lake, while Eden hopes to have Nash & Ivy up and running on 412 Main Ave. by July 10. The remaining businesses have plans to open in the coming weeks.
