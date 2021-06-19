Clear Lake business owners call incubator program a big help

Businesses participating in the program would receive a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over their first 18 months of operating. For the first six months, participants in the program receive 50 percent subsidy (up to $830), 33 percent subsidy until the end of the first year and 17 percent for the final six months.

As part of the agreement, participating businesses must be open six days a week and remain open for at least three years or be subject to repaying the subsidy.

Nikki Eden, the owner and founder of Nash & Ivy, which will sell jewelry and lifestyle goods, has been delighted with her involvement in the program, which has allowed her to open her first brick-and-mortar shop.

“Absolutely, they have been so welcoming,” Eden said when asked if the business incubator program had been helpful for her opening her storefront. “They’ve been so helpful, and that program has definitely been helpful as well.”

Another business owner grateful for the business incubator is the co-owner of Charlie's Soda Fountain, Jessica Wood.