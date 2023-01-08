Clear Lake Bank & Trust's Olson retires

Clear Lake Bank & Trust issued a statement congratulating Joy Olson on her retirement from CLB&T after 33 years with the company.
Joy joined CLB&T in 1989 under the bank’s second-generation owner, Ray Hewitt. The bank has since made its way to its third-generation family leader, Mark Hewitt. During her time with CLB&T, Joy has been a staple in their real estate lending department, the press release said.
“Joy has given many years of knowledge and experience to North Iowa residents through her position at CLB&T,” said Clear Lake Bank & Trust VP of Real Estate Lending, Cheryl Kurtzleben. “We wish her a wonderful retirement.”
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.