Clear Lake Bank & Trust's Olson retires

Clear Lake Bank & Trust issued a statement congratulating Joy Olson on her retirement from CLB&T after 33 years with the company.

Joy joined CLB&T in 1989 under the bank’s second-generation owner, Ray Hewitt. The bank has since made its way to its third-generation family leader, Mark Hewitt. During her time with CLB&T, Joy has been a staple in their real estate lending department, the press release said.