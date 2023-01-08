 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake Bank & Trust's Olson retires

  • 0

Clear Lake Bank & Trust issued a statement congratulating Joy Olson on her retirement from CLB&T after 33 years with the company.

Joy joined CLB&T in 1989 under the bank’s second-generation owner, Ray Hewitt. The bank has since made its way to its third-generation family leader, Mark Hewitt. During her time with CLB&T, Joy has been a staple in their real estate lending department, the press release said.

“Joy has given many years of knowledge and experience to North Iowa residents through her position at CLB&T,” said Clear Lake Bank & Trust VP of Real Estate Lending, Cheryl Kurtzleben. “We wish her a wonderful retirement.”

Joy Color 13.jpg

Olson

 Contributed photo

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News